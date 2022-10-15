Monsoon withdrawal likely from today

Nashik

The retreating rains have lashed the entire state. The southwest monsoon withdrawal is likely from today - October 16 and 17. Senior meteorologist Manikrao Khule has expressed that there is a possibility of the withdrawal of monsoon in the state from today (Saturday).

Heavy rains were predicted to increase in Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nanded, Latur, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts. It has been raining for the last two to three days. Now, even though there is cloudy weather in the state, the entire Maharashtra will witness clear skies, he predicted.

However, the Meteorological Department has warned that there will be heavy rain in southern parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra along with Vidarbha and Marathwada.

He said there is a possibility of scattered rainfall in the state during Diwali between October 20 and 24. The last round of the Rabi season will receive isolated rainfall.

In the meantime, the stalled Southwest monsoon withdrawal from Northern Maharashtra is expected to pick up by the end of this week, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

For the past 10 days, the monsoon withdrawal line has continued to pass through Uttarkashi, Nazibabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam, and Bharuch. “Conditions are becoming favourable for the further withdrawal from the northwest and central India regions during the next 3 to 4 days,” the IMD said in its latest weather update.

Normally, by the second week of October, the monsoon would have to withdraw from the entire Northwest, North, and most of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand and many parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains spanning up to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and. “However, there have been persistent systems prevailing over Central or Northwest India since early October. Their interaction with the passing western disturbances kept the monsoon active,” explained an official from IMD, Pune.