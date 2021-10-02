Monsoon withdrawal likely from Oct 6

PUNE: The IMD yesterday stated that the conditions are very likely to be favourable for commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India around October 6. During next 24 hours, sea condition will be rough to very rough along and off North Maharashtra coast while rains are likely at many places over Konkan and Goa, the weather bureau predicted.

In the same period, there is possibility of showers at few places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, it added. The monsoon has been vigorous over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Saurashtra and Kutch; active over Gujarat Region, Konkan and Goa. While, it has subdued over Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, north interior Karnataka, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.