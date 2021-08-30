Monsoon to revive in Maharashtra

NASHIK: Monsoon revival is finally in sight in Maharashtra, albeit briefly, courtesy a low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal that is likely to move west-northwest across central and western India in the next few days. India Meteorological department said the revival was likely to last till September 1, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, said. Nashik district is likely to receive heavy rain in isolated areas in the next three days.

D S Pai, scientist and head of climate research and services at IMD, said, “Initially, the low-pressure area will move across regions like Orissa and Chhattisgarh. As it moves further west, it will bring good rain over Maharashtra and Gujarat. Monsoon has already begun reviving in peninsular India. Coastal areas in Maharashtra also received some rain on Saturday.” “From September 2, rainfall in Maharashtra will again become subdued, followed by drastic reduction thereafter.

It is not clear when the next good spell of monsoon will come, but extended range forecasts indicate a normal monsoon in September,” Kashyapi said. Kashyapi said except north Madhya Maharashtra, monsoon is likely to start reviving in the state from August 29 evening, and will be vigorous on August 30-31.

Rains likely at isolated places

Except for north Madhya Maharashtra, monsoon is likely to start reviving in the state from August 29 evening, and will be vigorous on August 30-31. But heavy rains likely at isolated places in north Madhya Maharashtra in the next two, three days, predicted IMD, Pune The north Madhya Maharashtra includes — Nashik, Nandurbar, Dhule and Jalgaon and some parts of Ahmednagar. From September 2, rainfall in Maharashtra will again become subdued, followed by drastic reduction thereafter.