Monsoon monitoring of ghat sections by CR

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected the Kalyan-Lonavala section and instructed to complete all precautions before the onset of monsoon, so that train services are run without any interruption.

He reviewed the monsoon readiness in the ghat section and said that the ghat section of railways is vulnerable to incidents of unexpected landslides and boulder falling which can disrupt services. In the event of any exigencies, this readiness will help in relief measures and restoration of traffic in quick time considering the geographical location.

The CR Control office, working round the clock, will keep close liaison with Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell and staff deputed at important locations for continuous monitoring and constant updates.

145 CCTV installations

To prevent and tackle any such incidents, Central Railway like every year plans to install a total of 145 CCTV cameras at vulnerable cutting locations for the falling of boulders. Of these 58 CCTV cameras will be installed at 11 vulnerable locations in the North-East Kasara-Igatpuri section. These CCTVs will be monitored 24x7 by a team of dedicated and efficient staff. This work is likely to be completed very soon.

Boulder dropping and scanning

In addition, work of 594 nos of boulder scanning and dropping work has been undertaken in the ghat section and work is likely to be completed soon. Besides work of boulder netting, a Rockfall barrier and Tunnel portal to prevent the falling of boulders have also been undertaken in the ghat sections.