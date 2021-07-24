Monsoon gathers momentum; sowing picks up

DEOLALI CAMP: Due to heavy rains in the border villages of Nashik and Igatpuri talukas, paddy cultivation has gained momentum, and Japanese-style cultivation is being preferred for cultivation. Kavaddara, Ghoti, Nandurvaidya, Aswali station, Belgaum Kurhe, Nandgaon Budruk, Gonde Dumala, Janori of Sukar Sheni of Igatpuri taluka, adjoining Shingve, Wanjarwadi, Lahvit of Nashik taluka were receiving heavy rainfall from the past two to three days.

The continuous flow from these areas has increased the water level in the British-era Darna dam. The continuous rains have filled the fields with water and created the ideal condition for paddy cultivation. The delay in monsoon had sparked the fear of re-sowing among the farmers. However, they were relieved as the rains hit the district continuously. The nallas, small and big canals, and Darna river have witnessed a rise in their water levels.

Due to the delayed monsoon, only 45.3% of water was available at Darna dam at June end. However, the water storage of the dam increased due to continuous rains in the catchment area. Therefore, paddy cultivation, which is the main crop of the farmers in the area, is almost underway. Due to the shortage of labour, the Japanese technique of cultivation is getting preference.

The farmers had planted seedlings with well’s water. However, with the onset of the rainy season and the quality of seedlings planted, the environment has become suitable for paddy cultivation. Due to the shortage of labourers, the farmers are completing paddy cultivation work using tractor-like machinery. Although the diesel prices have led to an increase in tractor wages, the farmers are planting the crops while suffering from financial losses as they don’t have another alternative.

“After a delay of two weeks, the rains finally arrived. The continuous rainfall has provided an immense amount of satisfaction to the farmers. This. the Japanese rice cultivation technique is proving successful in our area.” - Nanvath Karpe, farmer