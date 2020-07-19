Monsoon calling... but no outing

NASHIK :

Monsoons in Nashik have always had a very beautiful equation with people enjoying at the most. However, in the present situation this equation seems to have disrupted with no permission for people to venture out for sightseeing along the green spots for trekking and mountaineering.

considering the pandemic situation, the administration has permitted only personal exercise routine. So we see people going on walks in the morning. However, some enthusiasts are seen going towards spots like Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri and ghat areas to enjoy the greens of the mountains in this weather.

This inspire of the fact that the administration that such gatherings and group activities are not allowed.

Speaking to Deshdoot Times, Deputy district collector Bhagavat Doefode has clarified, "Only personal exercise is permitted and no other activity is allowed. Some spots in the city have also been closed".

Inspite of such a closure some over enthusiastic people have been seen flouting the regulations. The forest office has also clarified that there is no permission for trekking in the present situation.

Vivek Badhane, RFO said ,"Trekking and mountaineering activities have been stopped for now considering the pandemic conditions. Also during monsoon there is danger of mishaps are certain spots and we have closed them to avoid any untoward incident".