Monoclonal antibody therapy used to treat Covid-19 patients

NASHIK: A monoclonal antibody cocktail was successfully used in two Covid-19 patients for the first time in the Nashik district. Patients from Satpur and Dwarka were treated at the district civil hospital using monoclonal antibodies. Following the treatment, the health condition of the patients has been improved. The health department has confided that this method will help in reducing the mortality rate. This method was used to treat the patients under the guidance of Dr Pramod Gunjal.

In this method, a mixture of two synthetic molecules is injected into the patient. They fight against the Coronavirus. To do this, they mimic the ‘antibody cocktail’ treatment of successful antibodies in the human body. The cost of these antibodies is up to Rs 1. 20 lakh and after using them, it has been found that the risk to the patient is avoided.

Dr. Gunjal said that it is possible to treat highrisk patients in this way. Using this treatment, 70% of the risk to the patient is avoided. After giving Casirivimab and Imdevimab injections to patients, they resist the Coronavirus from entering another cell. Therefore, a positive effect is seen on the patient within 24 hours. Also, the patient becomes Corona free.

"This method is proving to be effective and will be useful in the future to reduce the mortality rate as well as to rehabilitate the infected. If the Covid-19 patient is treated in this way before the patient needs artificial oxygen, the patient’s recovery rate will increase. The high-risk patients have to be treated in this manner for the first seven days after the report is positive." - Dr. Pramod Gunjal, Physician, District Civil Hospital.