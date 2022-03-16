Monkey & Ibis saved!

NASHIK: The collaborative efforts of Forest Department and Eco Echo Foundation, Nashik, have proved fruitful again for saving wildlife in Nashik City. Forest and Eco Echo have successfully rescued and treated a monkey and an Indian Ibis bird. The forest department rescued the monkey from Bhramha Valley College area, while the Ibis bird was rescued from the Dwarka area of Nashik City.

The monkey was suffering from necrosis. The monkey fell into fire of garbage. The plastic in the fire stuck to its limbs damaging its tissues. It resulted in necrosis. In order to save the monkey it was important to catch it and give it proper treatment.

On February 9, the Forest and Eco Echo team trapped the monkey. It was brought to the veterinary hospital at Ashok Stambh. Dr Sachin Vende and Dr Pawar inspected the monkey and it was decided to amputate its hand and a leg as they were damaged beyond recovery. Accordingly, a successful operation was conducted on the monkey and it was released in its natural habitat on March 13, after recovery.

The ibis bird on the other hand is suffering from curled leg paralysis. The bird was rescued by the Forest department on Monday from the Dwarka area. It was brought to the veterinary hospital and was treated for paralysis. The bird was given cardboard sleepers to normalise its blood circulation in its legs. It has been informed that the bird will recover within 10 days and will be released after its full recovery. The Forest department officials, forest personnels, volunteers from Eco Echo Foundation and veterinary staff of Government Veterinary Hospital are making special efforts for saving wildlife.