Money to be raised from memorabilia
Deshdoot Times

Money to be raised from memorabilia

94th Marathi Literary Convention
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
funds
94th Marathi literary convention
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com