Money to be raised from memorabilia

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As the budget of the 94th All India Marathi Literary Convention is increasing, the organizers are now preparing to raise money from the advertisement of attractive memorabilia to be published on the occasion of the convention. About three thousand memorabilia will get printed for the occasion. As the convention is to be held in compliance with the rules of Covid-19, special emphasis will have to be placed on the issues of daily hygiene, safe distance, diet, and health. </p>.<p>While this will increase the cost of the meeting, the number of people who want to attend the meeting is also increasing. Alternatively, the organizers will be responsible for their accommodation, meals, and transportation. With the relocation of the main auditorium, a larger auditorium will have to be erected, on a wider ground. </p><p>The focus is on fundraising at various levels to make the convention a success. This is an attempt to raise huge funds from the advertisement of the memorabilia to be published on the occasion of the convention. An editorial-advertising committee consisting of 14 members has been set up for the production of the memorabilia. </p><p>The advertisement rates are Rs.15 lakhs for advertisement on the back page, Rs.10 lakhs each for the four pages inside the memoir (total Rs.40 lakhs), Rs.3 lakhs for full-page colour, Rs.1.5 lakh for half-page colour, Rs.75,000 for colour page, Rs.1 lakh for a simple page full page, Rs.50,000 for half page. The rates have been fixed at Rs 25,000 per page, Rs 10,000 only for the greeting strip.</p>