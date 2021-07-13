Molestation cases in Nashik decline by 63.3% in 2021

NASHIK: Nashik district has witnessed a decline in the number of crime cases (Class I to Class V) in 2021. Strict vigilance by the police force and aware residents; both play an important role in controlling the crime statistics of a city. The report compares the 2020’s data (January to June) with 2021’s equivalent period. The total number of registered cases in 2020 stood at 1549, while in 2021, the number fell to 1267, thus witnessing a decline in cases by 18.2%. The police successfully detected 1029 cases out of 1549 in 2020, and 804 cases out of 1267 in 2021, thus increasing the crime detection rate by 3%.

Class VI (Gambling, Prohibition, and others)

The Class VI crimes in the district also declined from 2010 in 2020 to 422 in 2021, in the same comparison period. The police successfully detected 1989 crimes out of 2010 in 2020 and 416 crimes out of 422 in 2021, thus increasing the crime detection rate for Class VI crimes by 0.3%.