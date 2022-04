Mohan Chakor new Joint District Commissioner

NASHIK: Education Officer of V N Naik Education Institute Mohan Chakor has been appointed as the District Joint Commissioner of Nashik District Scouts.

Chief Commissioner of Maharashtra State Bharat Scout-Guide and Sports Commissioner, Om Prakash Bakoria has appointed Mohan Chakor, Education Officer, V N Naik Education Institute, , as the District Joint Commissioner of Nashik District Scouts. The letter of appointment has recently been signed by District Chief Commissioner Scouts and Education Officer (primary) Rajiv Mhaskar.

Krantiveer Vasantrao Narayanrao Naik Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha President Pandharinath Thore, Vice President Adv P R Gite, General Secretary - Hemant Appa Dhatrak, Joint Secretary Tanaji Jaybhave, Board of Trustees and Board of Directors as well as Nashik District Headmasters, Teachers - Non-Teaching Association office bearers and members have welcomed the new officer.