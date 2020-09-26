Modi to address UNGA today at 6:30 pm

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday evening.</p>.<p>He is likely to call for an “effective response to international terrorism” and “inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security”.<br><br>The prime minister will speak around 1830 IST (0900 hrs New York time).<br><br>During his speech, he will spell out India’s priorities as it takes over a non-permanent member’s position at the United Nations Security Council from January 2021 for a period of two years.<br><br>The Prime Minister is currently scheduled as the first speaker in the forenoon of September 26.<br></p>