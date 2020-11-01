Modi, Shah greet people of AP on State Formation Day

<p><strong>VIJAYAWADA :</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted people of Andhra Pradesh on AP Formation Day.</p>.<p>On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Telugu “Andhra Pradesh is synonymous with hard work and compassion.</p><p>People belonging to AP have gone on to excel in several fields. On AP’s Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for their developmental aspirations”.</p><p>Amit Shah tweeted in Telugu “Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on their Statehood Day. Andhra Pradesh's immense contribution to various fields and India's growth is praiseworthy.</p><p>The Modi government is committed towards the all-round development of the state and is working dedicatedly towards its prosperity.</p>