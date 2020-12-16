Modi, Rajnath, Shah remember 1971 war heroes

<p><strong>New DELHI: </strong>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today (Wednesday) paid rich tributes to the war heroes to mark the 50th anniversary of India-Pakistan war of 1971. The fight led to the creation of Bangladesh. Modi lit a "Swarnim Vijay Mashaal" - a victory torch - at the eternal flame of of the National War Memorial in Delhi.</p>.<p>Vijay Diwas marks India's decisive victory over Pakistan in 1971, which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and the creation of the new state of Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, the Chief of the Pakistani Forces General Niazi - along with 93,000 of his soldiers - surrendered to Indian forces.</p><p>Amar Jawan Jyoti - symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier's helmet over it with an eternal flame burning beside it - was built in 1972 underneath the India Gate arch to commemorate soldiers who died in the line of duty in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the Tri-Service chiefs were also present at the event as Singh unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'". This morning, leaders across the country also paid tributes.</p><p>"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them," Singh tweeted.</p><p>Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet, “On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values of human freedom. This mark with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas."</p><p>"#VijayDiwas, India marks it's military victory over Pakistan in 1971 war. 93000 Pak soldiers surrendered. We bow down our heads with gratitude. #VijayDiwas2020," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.</p>