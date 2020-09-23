Modi, Rajapaksha to hold virtual bilateral summit on Sep 26
Abhishek Vibhandik

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa will hold a virtual bilateral summit on September 26.

...
