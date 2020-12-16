Deshdoot Times

Modi accepts Britain’s G7 summit invitation

Seeking to build a wider alliance against China's growing power
Modi accepts Britain’s G7 summit invitation
Abhishek Vibhandik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
G7
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
G7 summit
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com