Modern housing with traditional touch

PRASHANT NIKALE

Nashik : The concept of housing has evolved since the human started living in packs. It has got advanced in these millions of years of evolution. But, the concept of modern housing concept has evolved in just few hundred years. This was brought by the industrial revolution, where it became necessity to keep the labourers at one space but in limited availability of land.

Renowned architect in Nashik Snehal Joshi introduced the modern housing concepts while talking with Deshdoot Times. “In other housing concepts the development is horizontal or on inland construction, while on the other hand in modern housing the development is vertical. In modern housing the houses are built in multi storey concept which are compact, easy to use houses with multi angle use of spaces”, explained Joshi.

She added, “Modern housings are now easy to build, as most of the materials are available factory ready. It has made challenging for architects to create unique identity of the place with so much similarity. In Nashik there is still no fight for land as compared to Mumbai. The high density is the key feature of the modern housing and Nashik still have spaces.”

The modern housing concepts are also given traditional touch specifically in Nashik with influence of courtyard houses and Chowk system. It is not only traditional but is also important for climate behaviour of a home. The common spaces of house like wada structures not only gives perfect ventilation but also binds the family, said Joshi while explaining the need of traditional architecture.

She further added that the traditional touch to modern housing like Veranda, courtyard or Chowk is nature of our houses and us too. The family concept is still there in Maharashtrian community. Families may live separately but will take homes in neighbourhood only.