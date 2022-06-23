Model roads to add to city's beauty

NASHIK: To add to the beauty of Nashik city and to create a feel-good factor for the tourists visiting the city across the world, it has been planned to develop 12 major routes in the city as model roads at a cost of Rs. 240 crore.

The big roads will be considered while developing model roads. Underground pipelines will be laid at short distances so that there will be no need to dig roads off and on to lay underground cables or wires.

Similarly, footpaths will be constructed on both sides of the road for pedestrians. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has instructed the construction department to convert 12 important roads in the city into model roads.

These roads will be developed in such a manner that it will be spacious and become model roads. These roads will be surveyed and tenders will be issued as soon as possible.

It is the intention of the corporation to start the work of this model roads after the monsoon. Two roads each from divisions of New Nashik, Satpur, Nashik Road, East, West and Panchavati will be converted into model roads.

"There are some spacious roads in the city. These roads need to be developed in such a way that it need not require digging frequently to lay pipelines or for other underground work. These roads will be of great use to the citizens if attractive footpaths and dividers as well as other infrastructural works with electricity are done." - Ramesh Pawar, Municipal Commissioner

24 metres, 30 metres roads to be selected

Each of these model roads will be at least 5 kms long. Each model road will cost around Rs 20 crore. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has cut a number of development works having administrative approval and financial provision in the budget. In the last few months, the revenue of NMC has also increased through property and water taxes.