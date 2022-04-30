Mock drill, route march for social harmony

NASHIK: The city police yesterday held a mock drill and route march to maintain social harmony ahead of Ramadan Eid, Akshay Tritiya and on the backdrop of a controversial stand taken by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on playing loudspeakers.

Considering possibility of disturbance in law and order, as per the order of city Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Satpur police conducted a mock drill at Swarbaba Nagar on how to control the riots.

Under the drill, “the riots were erupted between the two communities in which stone pelting occurred and in between the injured were rushed to the government hospital by the police force. Such an incident was portrayed and the staff and officers of Satpur police and other nearby police stations used mild caning to disperse the crowd. Fire tenders brought the blaze under control.”

Senior PI of Satpur Police Station Mahendra Chavan under the guidance of ACP Sohail Sheikh, said that the awareness was created through mock drill against the backdrop of upcoming festivals and changing political developments.

Under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, a route march was taken out by Satpur, Ambad and Indiranagar police stations, CRP, QRT, RCP, teams, eight officers, 86 officers from Swarbaba Nagar and ended near the city police post at Mahindra Circle.