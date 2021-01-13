Mock drill conducted at Collectorate

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>A mock drill was conducted in the premises of the District Collectorate on Tuesday to deal with any eventuality with pre-preparations. District Disaster Management Authority, District Collectorate, Emergency Search, and Rescue Squad demonstrated how to deal with a sudden disaster, an emergency situation, and how to protect ourselves.</p><p>Officers and employees of the Collectorate, rescue team members John Anant Bhalekar, Manoj Munindra, Kanojia, Sukeshwar Pandit, and Parag Vikas Kulkarni joined the mock drill. District Disaster Management Officer Prashant Waghmare gave information on disaster management.</p>