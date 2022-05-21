Mobile Veterinary Unit completes a year with 220 calls, 1319 OPDs

NASHIK: In January 2021, a Mobile Veterinary Unit was commissioned in Igatpuri tehsil of the district under Chief Minister’s Animal Health Scheme. The mobile unit was commissioned as the tehsil has a tribal population and geography, is hilly in the region. As these farmers cannot afford to transport their cattle due to inaccessibility, lack of transport facilities and financial crisis. Taking note of it, the state government started this service.

The service has completed a year now and has set a good track record with more than 1,300 OPDs and attended 200 plus emergency calls. The commissionerate has decided to extend the service to Trimbakeshwar tehsil, which is also a tribal tehsil and has similar geography. The route of the mobile unit will be soon decided, informed Dr BR Narwade, Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Nashik District.

The Mobile unit has more than 75 different types of equipment including a trinocular microscope, tabletop centrifuge machine, portable sterilizers, refrigerator, rumenotopy outfit set for cattle, truss and chain pulley and many others. The mobile unit can help with pregnancy diagnosis, infertility diagnosis, minor surgeries, and major surgeries in a controlled manner, regular OPD and support in an emergency. As the mobile unit was started as a pilot it has proved to be successful. Soon the route of the mobile unit will be extended to Trimbakeshwar.

Call 1962 in emergency

People can get this service by calling on toll-free number 1962. The telephone operator will take information about the name, address and type of emergency. Then the doctors of the mobile unit are contacted and are told about the kind of emergency and location.

Mobile unit routes

Currently, the mobile unit is only functional in Igatpuri tehsil and serves villages like Ambewadi, Kurungwadi, Gawande, Jamunde, Chichale Khaire, Awalkhed, Tringalwadi, Karnali and many others. Soon, the service will be extended to Trimbakeshwar from the Kawnai route.