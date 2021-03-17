Mobile veterinary clinic opens

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Animal Husbandry Department of the Zilla Parishad has started a mobile veterinary dispensary to treat the animals at the same place as it is not possible to take them to the hospital every time they fall ill. It was inaugurated on Monday by Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar and Animal Husbandry Committee Chairman Sanjay Bankar. Additional Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Shinde, District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr. B R Narwade, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Vishnu Garje, Livestock Development Officer Dr Mahesh Thakur, Dr Pradeep Kangane, Dr Dilip Shengal, Dr Tushar Gite, Dr Bhagwan Patil, Uday Jadhav, Suresh Kamankar were present.</p>