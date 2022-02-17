Mobile BSL-3 lab to be launched in Nashik

NASHIK: The biosafety level-3 containment laboratory has been set up by Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to prevent potentially fatal diseases caused by other micro or micro-organisms like Covid-19. The Rs 25 crore mobile van will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pawar.

The event will be held on Friday (Feb 18) at 11 am at Mahakavi Kalidas Kala Mandir. More news about this is that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandvia have formulated the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, the country’s largest plan to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. The BSL-3 containment laboratory has been set up on behalf of this mission.

The mobile van will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pawar. Director General of DHR and ICMR Prof Dr Balram Bhargav, DHR Joint Secretary Anunagar, ICMR-NIV scientists as well as dignitaries from Nashik will be present on the occasion. Four mobile biosecurity level-3 laboratories will be provided in the country to “strengthen bio-safety preparedness and pandemic research”.

These laboratories have facilities and equipment compatible with diagnostics and research. In which research on native and foreign microorganisms will be done. The staff will be given extensive training and these BSL-3 laboratories will be affiliated with major healthcare and research institutes. It will be equipped with advanced ventilation and communication systems with many safety precautions which will reduce the risk to the society.

This van will make a significant contribution to enhancing the response capacity of the country’s laboratory during the emergence of high-risk infectious diseases. In recent years, our country has been facing various infectious diseases in many states. Outbreaks of Avian Influenza in Western Ghats, Kasanur forest disease, Zika in Rajasthan and Nipah virus in Kerala were reported.