Mobile BSL-3 lab launched

NASHIK: Dr Bharati Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, inaugurated the first mobile biosafety level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory set up under the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to prevent other potentially deadly diseases like Covid-19 caused by microscopic or macroscopic viruses. The mobile laboratory, built at a cost of about Rs 25 crore, was inaugurated at a function held at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandira in Nashik yesterday.

"The Biosafety Category 3 Mobile Laboratory is an example of the determination of a selfreliant India. If there is visionary leadership, the country will make a lot of progress,” said Pawar. During the Corona period, the country faced many problems at the same time, but despite the lockdown in the country, the leadership took various measures for the prevention of Covid, providing free foodgrains, direct transfer of funds and necessary facilities.

At the same time, efforts were made to develop a vaccine that would be useful on Covid. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has met all these challenges and today it has achieved the target of providing Rs 174 crore vaccines. He said that while facing various challenges of the Covid period, the central government had laid emphasis on building health infrastructure and well-equipped systems for the future. And all the central agencies kept in touch with the various state governments on a daily basis to make them aware of the different forms of the virus.

The central government has allocated Rs 64,000 crore under the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission Scheme in its budget to build health infrastructure in the country, the first time in the history of the country that such a large provision has been made for the health sector, she said.

Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvia for setting up the first biosafety level 3 mobile laboratory in South East Asia in Maharashtra. ICMR-National Institute of Virology and Cleansides Company have worked together to create a state-of-the-art biosafety level 3 mobile laboratory, using all Indian materials. Dr Balram Bhargava said that the inauguration of this mobile laboratory, which is capable of detecting the most deadly infectious virus, is a historic day for a self-reliant India.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Directorate of Health Research and Director General, Council of Medical Research of India; Anu Nagar, Joint Secretary, Directorate of Health Research; Harish Shahani, Managing Director, Area Control, were present at the inauguration ceremony.