MNS adopts Gandhigiri against exorbitant bills

NASHIK: In the face of exorbitant bills being charged by some doctors from patients in this crisis, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has adopted a Gandhigiri style of agitation to pursue the doctors not to charge excessively. The activists of the MNS Satpur division took notice of the citizen's complaints about one hospital in the Shivajinagar area and gave a bouquet of flowers to the doctors and administration in Gandhigiri style.

However, many doctors in Satpur providing psychological support to patients who have gone through the Corona crisis and are charging reasonable bills. But in some hospitals, during this time of crisis, some doctors are unnecessarily imposing undue bills on the patients.

MNS office bearers under the leadership of corporator Salim Sheikh have experimented with this Gandhigiri style of agitation intending to liberate the common man from this cheating. City vice president Sachin Sinha, Sopan Sahane, Satpur division president Yogesh Labade, Vaibhav Mahire, Dnyaneshwar Bagade, Munna Sheikh, Vijay Jagtap, and other office bearers were present on the occasion.