MKM stages sit-in outside collectorate

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>On behalf of Nashik District Sakal Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), a token strike was organised in front of the District Collector's Office on Monday demanding fast track solution to the issue of Maratha reservation. <br></p>.<p>The Marathas allege that the state government is filing criminal cases against the Maratha Kranti Morcha and conspiring to end the Maratha reservation movement.<br><br>The objective of the sit-in agitation was to compel state government to make immediate efforts to lift the ban on Maratha reservation and to pay serious attention to the demands of the Maratha community.<br><br>While conducting the stir peacefully, some senior police officers of the city police commissionerate are filing cases against the protesters, it alleged. <br><br>Doubts are being raised about the role of the government in tackling the Maratha reservation agitation. The protesters warned that the agitation could not be crushed by force.<br><br>The protesters also warned that if the government tries to stifle the sentiments of the Maratha community again, the agitation of Kranti Morcha will be intensified in the future.<br><br>On the occasion, a memorandum was given to the district administration demanding that the reservation should be given and pending demands should be approved immediately.<br><br>Activists Karan Gaikar, Adv. Shivaji Sahane, Tushar Jagtap, Ganesh Kadam, Chetan Shelar, Santosh Malode, Jitendra Solanke, Sachin Pawar and many other Maratha coordinators were present.</p>.<p><em><strong>Key demands:</strong><br><br>1) In order to avoid the loss of Maratha students who have applied for academic admission from SEBC category, the State<br>* Increase the number of seats for Maratha students in the vocational and non-vocational courses by 12%.<br>* Police and other recruitments should be postponed till reservation to Maratha is confirmed.<br>* Stay MPSC exams till the issue is solved.<br>* Enact a separate law in Parliament to protect the Maratha reservation<br>* Separate reservation for Maratha community, and not in EWS.<br>* Immediate appointments and benefits should be given to the candidates who have applied through the SEBC category in the educational admission and recruitment process.<br>* Constitution of a separate bench in Supreme Court. <br>* Separate vasatigrihas for Maratha students<br>* The trial of the accused in the Kopardi case should be fast tracked.</em></p>