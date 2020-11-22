Mixed reactions from parents

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: State government has passed orders to reopen Classes 9th to 12th from 23 November. The pre-requisites include Covid-19 negative test of teachers, sanitation of schools before reopening and consent letter of parents. While some parents have shown agreement to the decision, some fear their child's health is in danger. When Deshdoot Times interviewed parents, we received mixed reactions from them. <br><br></p>.<p>"I don't think reopening of schools will be a problem as my son's school is big enough. Since the classes have been shifted online, I have seen a tinge of carelessness in his attitude towards studies. However, when we submitted the consent letter, I saw a cloud of tension developing within his head. He's in 9th standard now. His marks, in a way, will reflect his attitude and seriousness towards life. Also, the school's charging the same amount of fees even though the school is shut. Atleast they will start using the money on my son," opined Priyanka Galhotra.<br><br>"I really don't wish to send my child to school right now. No matter how much the teachers will ask them to maintain distance, they'll end up sitting close to each other because they are meeting after a long time. He's young and fit, and will recover even if he gets infected. I worry about the elderly people in my house. Their immunity system isn't too strong," said Deepa Makhija.<br><br>"I personally feel that my daughter should go to school as she has stayed home for too long. She gets irritated easily and is changing as a person. She overthinks a lot now. Once she will go out and meet her friends, she will be all right. Apart from that, if one speaks of Covid-19, I'll ensure that my daughter takes all the necessary precautions," adds Jayesh Dialani.<br><br></p>