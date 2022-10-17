Miscreants break windows of four-wheeler vehicles

Nashik

Challenging the law and order situation in the city, some unknown burglars broke the glass windows of about 10 to 12 four-wheeler vehicles parked outside the garage. It was captured in the CCTV footage that the unidentified miscreants broke the glass windows of about ten to eleven four-wheelers parked outside the garage for repairs in the Swaminarayan Mandir area on the Mumbai Agra highway and beat up the watchman who was sleeping in the garage. Due to this incident, garage owners in the area rushed to the Adgaon police station and demanded the arrest of the suspects.

The detailed report in this regard is that there are many four-wheeler and truck repair garages on the service road from Swaminarayan traffic police post to Tapovan corner. In this garage, outside the garage as well as on the service road, many vehicles are parked day and night as they come for repairs.

On Saturday at around 2 o’clock at the midnight, an unknown group of five to six people who were drunk started making noise in this area.

They beat up a watchman who was sleeping in a garage. However, the frightened watchman did not resist them.

After that, this gang took stones in their hands and targeted many vehicles including trucks, cars, and tempo travellers parked in the area and created panic by breaking the windows of all the parked vehicles.

In this incident, it was noticed that the windows of around ten to eleven vehicles were broken, and the garage owners rushed to the Adgaon police station and demanded the arrest of the suspects.

Further, he has also said that such incidents have increased due to the lack of police patrolling in this area. It has been demanded to increase that police patrol so that such incidents do not happen again.