Miraculous escape for three-year-old

NASHIK: In a startling incident, a three-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling from the balcony of a third-floor building straight on the road. According to reports, Faizan Saddam Shaikh, a three-year-old boy living at Alasana apartment in Chandani Chowk of Ozar, fell from the third floor down the road.

Fortunately, Faizan escaped unhurt. The incident has been captured on CCTV footage. Sheikh family lives on the third floor of the Alasana apartment in Ozar. Faizan was playing in the balcony of his house while his mother was working inside the house at the time when the mishap occurred.

The kid fell down from the balcony grill while playing. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Surprisingly, the boy was not injured anywhere. Even the doctors were surprised that Faizan was not injured even after falling from such a height.