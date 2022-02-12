Minority schools to receive grant for infrastructure

NASHIK: A grant scheme is being implemented for the year 2021-2022 to provide basic infrastructural facilities to the schools under the Minorities Department. Interested schools should submit proposals for this scheme by 18th February 2022 at District Collectorate, Nashik, appealed by Kiran Joshi, District Planning Officer, Nashik District Planning Committee yesterday.

As mentioned in the official release, Under this scheme, grant for infrastructural facilities will be distributed among the government-run religious minority private schools, junior colleges, industrial training institutes and schools for the disabled in the state. A committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the District Collector to recommend these eligible schools to the government for grant.

After scrutinizing the proposals received through this committee, the government has given time till February 28 for the minority schools to submit proposal. This grant scheme will be implemented as per the terms and conditions of Govt Resolution dated 7th Oct, 2015.