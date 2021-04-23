Minor girl raped in Pathardi area

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: In a shocking revelation of an incident, a minor girl was raped and harassed repeatedly in the Indiranagar area, Nashik. She got pregnant due to repeated rape and gave birth to a newborn, but the newborn didn't survive. A rape case has been registered against the accused at the Indiranagar police station.</p><p>The victim complained of abdominal pain and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors revealed that the victim was pregnant and she gave birth to a child. Due to complications, the child didn't survive. </p><p>The minor revealed that she used started working for a vineyard as a farm labourer in September 2020. She met Kantilal Gawli at the farm, who repeatedly raped her.</p><p>Inspector Satish Jadgale is conducting further investigations under the guidance of senior police inspector Nilesh Mainkar.</p>