Minister Karad assures to provide two machines to ISP

NASHIK: Press Mazdoor Sangh office bearers met Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at New Delhi and demanded to provide two state-of-the-art machines for printing and finishing work of e-passport, two 8-colour printing machines, intaglio machine and an online inspection system to India Security Press (ISP).

They also demanded to complete this work immediately under the high-level committee. Minister Karad assured to provide two state-of-the-art ultramodern machines to India Security Press and modernization of the Currency Note Press (CNP). Jagdish Godse told reporters that they made Minister Karad aware of the fact that the machinery in the CNP has become obsolete.

The cost of notes would be higher than that of the RBI press if four Intaglio, three numbering, two cut pack and seven Simulton machines were not modernized. It was also told to the Minister that employees should be paid additional overtime difference. If the workers do not get the incentive scheme money with the new scale and arrears from 2016 onwards, the extended work of the incentive scheme will be stopped. This will reduce the production of notes.

The Mazdoor Sangh office bearers informed the Minister that the heir job policy has been in force since February 4, 2013. A total of 70 workers in both presses have died due to Corona. Many workers retire every month. The rule is to give jobs to the heirs of deceased workers on the five per cent vacancies of the total vacancies. This ratio should be increased to 25 per cent.

The heirs should be hired together under one-time settlement. Due to the reduction in the number of workers, the machines in both the presses cannot run at full capacity. As a result, production has declined. The manpower sanctioned by the board for the unit should be implemented immediately, they demanded.

Last February, notes worth Rs 5 lakh were missing from Currency Note Press. Two workers were suspended though they had no connection. Get back them to work immediately. Minister Karad then promised to solve the problems of the Press. MP Hemant Godse, general secretary of Press Mazdoor Sangh Jagdish Godse, working president Dnyaneshwar Jundre and vice president Rajesh Takekar met Minister Karad last week.