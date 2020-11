Minimum temperature rises in state

Nashik: The minimum temperature in most parts of the state had dropped by 2-4 Degrees Celsius following snowfall in North India for the last some days. However, the minimum temperature on Friday shot up by 2-3 Degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in state as 14 Degrees Celsius was recorded at Nashik.

North Indian states had last week witnessed a major drop in minimum temperature. As cold winds have started to flow to neighbourhood states, Maharashtra witnessed drop in minimum temperature. People were experiencing the cold. As temperature in isolated areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha have witnessed a remarkable rise, the intensity of the cold has been softened.

The lowest temperature as 14 Degrees Celsius was recorded at Nashik. The minimum temperature at Jalgaon was 14.2 Degrees Celsius, while it was 15.2 Degrees Celsius at Malegaon. Pune recorded minimum temperature as 15.3, whereas temperature at Mahabaleshwar was 16.4 Degrees Celsius. Sangli witnessed 21.3 Degrees Celsius as minimum temperature.

The temperature at Satara was 18.6 Degrees Celsius. Parbhani registered minimum temperature as 17.5, while it was 19.0 Degrees Celsius at Nanded. Buldhana witnessed minimum temperature as 17.8 Degrees Celsius, whereas minimum temperature at Chandrapur was 18.2 Degrees Celsius and Nagpur had minimum temperature as 20.3 Degrees Celsius.

Wardha registered minimum temperature as 20.4 Degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature at Aurangabad was 18.7 Degrees Celsius. Solapur recorded minimum temperature as 19.6 Degrees Celsius. The temperature at Amravati was 17.4 Degrees Celsius and Kolhapur recorded minimum temperature as 21.1 Degrees Celsius.