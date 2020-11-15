Minimum temperature rises by 7 degrees Celsius in three days

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, according to the Nashik city weather report.</p>.<p>The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Hence, in the last three days, the city has recorded a significant rise in its minimum temperature by 7 degrees Celsius.</p><p>According to India Meteorological Department, Pune, places like Nashik, Chandrapur and Parbhani which were recording low temperature since the past few days also saw a considerable rise in temperature.</p><p>On Friday, Nashik had recorded the lowest, while the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Ratnagiri. </p><p> “We are also expecting a rise in temperature because from southern peninsula, the easterly is getting shorter in coming days and western disturbance has also started affecting western Himalaya region so the temperature is expected to rise till November 15 (today),” forecast IMD. </p><p>“Temperature might fall from November 16 onward after the passage of western disturbance,” it predicted. The weather is likely to be dry today (Nov 15), according to IMD forecast.</p><p>Earlier on Thursday, Niphad town, the grape growing belt of the Nashik district was the coldest in North Maharashtra with a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius. </p><p>The lowest temperature of the season in North Maharashtra was recorded at Wheat Research Centre in Niphad. Generally, the temperature at the centre in Niphad slips below freezing point and it is predicted to decline in the next week.</p>