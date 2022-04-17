Minimum Rs 42 demanded for cow milk

NASHIK: Although there has been a slight increase in milk prices at present, the actual cost of milk production has increased significantly due to the summer and the anti-farmer policies in the economy. Milk production has also declined as a result of heat and the natural environment. Against this backdrop, the Milk Producers’ Struggle Committee has demanded that at least Rs 42 should be paid to the farmers.

In the first wave of Covid-19, the price of milk powder in the international market had come down to Rs 180 per kg. The price of milk powder has now gone up to Rs 300. In the domestic market too, milk powder is fetching Rs 325 per kg. Due to the shortage of milk in the country due to summer, there is not enough milk available for making milk powder and the stock of domestic milk powder is rapidly depleting.

As a result, milk powder prices are likely to rise further soon. The price of milk powder will continue to rise till the end of June. Against this backdrop, it is easily possible to pay a minimum of Rs 42 for cow’s milk. Companies and milk unions bought milk from farmers at Rs 18 to Rs 20 per litre, citing falling prices of milk powder during the lockdown period.

According to the Agriculture University, when the production cost of cow’s milk was Rs 28 per litre and before the lockdown, the price of milk was Rs 32. During the lockdown period, various companies and milk teams made milk powder from milk purchased at a low rate of Rs 18 to 20 per litre. He kept large stocks.

“Today, when the price of milk powder has gone beyond Rs. 300, these companies and milk teams are making huge profits from the sale of milk powder. However, they do not seem to be ready to include farmers in these profits. Farmers are expected to increase milk procurement rates at the same rate as domestic milk procurement rates fall sharply after the fall in international milk powder prices”, said, farmers.

They have alleged that the dairy unions and milk companies do not show such readiness for the benefit of farmers. The State Dairy Development Department has been in a passive role for the last several years. The Dairy Development Minister has been consistently ignoring the demands of milk producers. Considering the international and national situation, there is an urgent need for the Minister of Dairy Development to intervene on behalf of the farmers, said Ajit Navale.