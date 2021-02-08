Mineral mining : Challenge to recover Rs 375 cr in two months

Nashik: It is a huge task for the administration to recover Rs 375 crore in two months. The revenue department has set a recovery target of Rs 728.28 crore from mineral mining to Nashik division for the current financial year.

Of the total target, the administration has recovered Rs 375.98 crore in the last ten months. With only 50 days left to achieve the target, the administration will have to work hard to collect the remaining revenue. Meanwhile, Dhule district has topped the division in revenue recovery from mineral mining, while Nashik district is second.

Due to the Corona crisis, the government is facing a huge financial crisis and the revenue department has now focused on recovery. Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Nandurbar districts falling under Nashik division have been given a target of Rs. 728.28 crore. Out of the total target of Rs 229 crore, Nashik district has recovered Rs 125 crore so far.

Like Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar districts are collecting revenue at a snail’s pace. Dhule district has a target to collect Rs 71.51 crore revenue. Out of it, it has recovered Rs 38.62 crore and Rs 32.89 crore is yet to be recovered

The target for Nandurbar district has a target of Rs 53.42 crore. Out of which Rs 26.95 crore have been recovered and Rs 26.47 crore is yet to be recovered. Out of the total target of Rs 185.6 crore, Jalgaon district has collected Rs 92.83 crore so far.

Ahmednagar district has a target of Rs 189.29 crore. Out of which Rs 92.3 crore has been recovered and Rs 97.26 crore is pending. Out of the total target of Rs. 728.28 crore given to Nashik division, Rs 375.98 crore has so far been recovered.