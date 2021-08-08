Mindfulness practices for daily life

- Dr. Latika Vaishak Shanbhag

Mindfulness is simply present moment attention, without judgement. Whether you have stress or anxiety, whether you’d like a more restful sleep, or to feel more connected and joyful, mindfulness teaches us how to wake up, pay attention and become present. With greater awareness, we make better choices, we build stronger relationships, and are able to remain calm among the ups and down of daily life.

One minute of mindfulness

You can introduce short ‘meditation minutes’ throughout your day. You will need a clock or timer for this exercise. Set the time for one minute. During this time, your task is to focus your entire attention on your breathing, and nothing else. You may practice with your eyes either open or closed. If you lose touch with breath and become lost in thought during this time, simply let go of the thought and gently bring attention back to the breath. Bring attention back as many times as you need to. Minute meditations can be a wonderful practice for times when your start to feel a little stressed or aggravated.

Observe your thoughts without judging them

Recognizing our judgmental tendencies is the first step towards softening them and developing more acceptance, patience and compassion. Qualities we could all use more of. Practice being aware and accepting of whatever thoughts comes up. Allow each moment to feel fresh and new. Give it your full attention, and full acceptance however it appears.

Practice gratitude

When we practice gratitude, we have to focus our attention to what is positive in our lives in the present moment. It gently brings the good stuff to the forefront of our mind so that we are able to more easily come back into the now moment, instead of fretting about the future or rehashing the past. By focusing on the positive we then become more available to create a more positive future.

Fire up your five senses

One of the simplest ways of staying mindful is to bring your attention to the present moment. Stop what you are doing for a moment and observe what is going on around you. What noises do you hear? What scents do you smell? What are others around you doing? Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, put your full attention there and observe it through your five senses for a few moments to practice bringing your mind to the now moment.