Military aircraft manufacturing in Nashik?

NASHIK: Leading industrial conglomerate Tata Group has won a Rs 22,000 crore contract to develop and manufacture a military aircraft in India after the country’s defense sector opened its doors to private companies. Therefore, if the Tata Group sets up the project in Nashik, it could be a major contribution to its military aircraft manufacturing project as HAL is in Nashik which is connected with aircraft manufacturing.

An agreement worth Rs 22,000 crore has been signed between the Centre and Tata-Airbus to build 56 C-295 type aircrafts. This is considered to be the biggest deal ever since the defense sector was opened to private sector. The proposal to build aircraft for the Army and Air Force was made in 2012. Preliminary work was done by Tata Group and Airbus. In the meantime, however, the proposal fell through, the issue was raised again last year.

The survey is being conducted in various states by Tata Group. On this backdrop, Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and industrialists have initiatied efforts to bring this project in Nashik. As HAL is an aircraft manufacturing company in Nashik, this project of Tata Group can be of great benefit. Bhujbal has also mentioned in his letter to Tata that the project should be set up in Nashik instead of elsewhere.