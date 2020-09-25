Migratory birds arrive at Nandur Madhyameshwar sanctuary

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The migratory birds have started descending on at a bird sanctuary at Nandur Madhyameshwar in the district. The sanctuary recently designated as Ramsar site, which is first Ramsar site in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>As many as 265 different species have been spotted so far at Nandur Madhyameshwar sanctuary. The sanctuary is a harbour for thousands of beautiful and migratory birds.</p><p>The water released from Gangapur and Darana water reservoirs upstream is stored at Nandur Madhyameshwar and subsequently released from here through canals to further places. Annually a lot of silts and organic matter carried away with water flow is accumulated on banks.</p><p>As such islands and shallow water ponds have been created, having biological enriched conditions by which aquatic vegetation has been established.</p><p>Shrike, Little Green Bee-eater, Munia, Common Coot, Jacanas, Kite, Northern Shoveler, Hornbill, Gadwall, Spot-billed Duck, Kingfisher, Marsh Harrier, Purple Moorhen have been arrived.</p><p>The migratory avian species typically travel a distance of hundreds of miles from their natural habitat and stay at the sanctuary till February before summer sets in. With the bird sanctuary being a hot spot to watch many a rare species in open, the Forests Department has built watching towers, tents and a rest house for the nature lovers.</p><p>According to experts, the most common species of birds that migrate to India during winter are Siberian Cranes, Greater Flamingo, Ruff, Black Winged Stilt, Common Teal, Common Green Shank etc.</p>.<div><blockquote>The bird sanctuary is shut for the last five-six months in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Due to this ornithologists, environmentalists, guide, forest labourers and others are facing employment problem. Locals as well as migrated birds arrive in the sanctuary between October to January. Many tourist visit the sanctuary to watch them. A period between December-March is offering a rare opportunity for bird-lovers to have a glimpse of various migratory birds. It is a request for government to restart the bird sanctuary. This will help for economic development of the area.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Dr Uttam Derle, Pakshi Mitra</span></div>