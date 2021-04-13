MIDC’s initiative for vaccination of workers

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> To avoid the danger of infection, the MIDC has decided to undertake a vaccination program for its thousands of employees, particularly in the age group of 45+, on the company premises itself. The Ambad Industries and Manufacturers’ Association has taken initiative in this regard. MIDC has now taken initiative for the vaccination of industrial workers in Nashik.</p>.<p>The local office of MIDC has started planning to vaccinate the workers directly in the industrial premises. Entrepreneurs are collecting information about it. According to the rules, the vaccine will be available only to workers above 45 years of age. There are thousands of workers in the industrial sector who cannot take time out of their work to get vaccinated. </p><p>They also have to wait for hours to get to the vaccination center, thus increasing the chances of Corona. They are working day and night despite the partial lockdown everywhere today. Entrepreneurs are worried about their protection from infection. The Ambad Industries and Manufacturers’ Association, an association of entrepreneurs, has asked the Jilha Udyog Kendra to make vaccination available in the industry itself. </p><p>It has now asked MIDC to provide information to the entrepreneurs to vaccinate their workers above 45 years of age within the company premises. As per the rule, a company employing more than 100 workers and if in the age group of 45 years, then they will get vaccinated them in the premises of the company itself. The biggest beneficiaries will be the medium and large enterprises with a large workforce.</p><p><strong>Space for small-scale industries</strong></p><p>Responding to our demand, MIDC has made a good decision to undertake vaccination within the company premises. We are ready to provide suitable premises in MIDCs of Satpur, Ambad, and Sinnar to vaccinate workers in small-scale industries also where a small number of workers are employed. MIDC should seriously consider our demand. - Varun Talwar, Chairman AIMA</p>