MIDC reduces shop rates

Nashik: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has approved to reduce the rates of the galas (shops) in the flatted industrial estate building project in its Ambad industrial estate here following demand from the industries.

A follow up was being made for the last two years through Mahaudyog Mitra in view that micro, small and medium industrialists should get their own shops. MIDC in a meeting of board of directors held on December 28 approved to reduce the shop rates by 10%

Mahaudyog Mitra Sanstha president Pradip Peshkar followed up the matter on regular basis. In a meeting of industrialists which had held some months ago in Nashik, there had been assurance to reduce shop prices by 10%.

However, industrialists were unhappy as promise was not fulfilled during the tender process which had been floated four months ago. Peshkar had then had expressed displeasure over this with state Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Chief Executive Officer, MIDC Anbalagan and had demanded to fulfill the assurance.

The decision will help in saving Rs 4-5 lakh of those industrialists buying a shop measuring 1,000 sq. ft.