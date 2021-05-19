MIDC reduces plot rates at Akrale to Rs. 2,700 per square meter

NASHIK: Entrepreneurs had turned their backs on the plots at Akrale, Dindori, complaining that the rates were too high. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has announced to reduce plot rates in the area by Rs 300 square meter for three months. An additional industrial zone was developed at Akrale to boost industries.

However, entrepreneurs had turned their backs on these plots despite MIDC announced an auction twice due the plot rates were higher than in Nashik. Finally, considering the demand of the industrialists, MIDC had decided to reschedule the plot rates. The regular rate for industrial land in this area is the same as Nashik which is Rs 3000 per square meter. However, the plots will be available at cheaper rates i.e. Rs 2,700 per square meter till June 30.

MIDC’s co-chief executive officer Abhishek Krishna has issued an order to restore the rates to Rs 3,000 from July 1. 60% discount in Malegaon too A textile park industrial area has been developed at Anjan Rawalgaon near Malegaon. The rate of industrial plots here has been reduced by 60 per cent due to a lack of response from entrepreneurs.

The regular rate for these plots is Rs. 1580 per square meter. However, till June 30, entrepreneurs who buy industrial plots here will be charged only Rs 600 per square meter. Thereafter, the rate has been fixed at Rs 790 per square meter between July 1 and December 31. From January 1, 2022, plots will be sold at a regular rate of Rs 1,580 per square meter, informed regional MIDC officer Nitin Gawali.