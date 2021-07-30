MIDC needs to be attentive towards its projects

NASHIK: The state government set up the Industrial Development Corporation to develop the industrial sector. Through this, it is its responsibility to build a network of industries across the state. Through this, the state has been able to increase the percentage of industries in the state. However, in the last few days, the department has slowed down.

The gala projects set up in Nashik through the Industrial Development Corporation are in a bad state. As a result, doubts are being raised about its functioning. 26 galas were constructed in the ‘70s on plot number 45/15 in Satpur industrial area. The Corporation has not bothered to look after these galas in the last 50 years.

After a structural audit two years ago, the building was declared unfit for the industry and a notice was issued to vacate the premises and cut off the water and electricity supply of the industries. The AIMA delegation demanded that these entrepreneurs should be rehabilitated and then relocated. MIDC has constructed three buildings along with Entremonde company.

There are many problems in those galas. MIDC has no time to provide its attention to the galas. MIDC was required to set up a society of gala holders. But it has not been addressed in the last 25 years. MIDC’s purpose is not just to sell galas. This issue was raised from time to time in the ZUM meeting with the District Collector. However, the administration did not respond to it.

The issue was also raised through NIMA, but the administration appeared to be taking a neutral stance. As a result, the question has been lingering for 25 years. It is the responsibility of MIDC to develop the industrial sector. At the same time, it is its duty to maintain and repair the projects it has set up.