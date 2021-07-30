MIDC issues notice to industries

NASHIK: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) issued a notice to 26 small scale industrialists asking to vacate the flatted building in Satpur after it came to light that it was unfit for structural audit. The water supply to these industries was cut off and the power connection will be cut off soon. This has led to the closure of industries in the area. The workers working in these industries will also be affected.

As MIDC has not yet informed the concerned industrialists about the alternative space, these entrepreneurs are worried as the industries will have to close down in the meantime. Stating that the court had directed that no industry should be relocated till December, AIMA officials raised the question as to why MIDC was in such a hurry. They raised doubt over the motive of MIDC over this stand.

"The building should not be vacated until these entrepreneurs are rehabilitated. This is an injustice to entrepreneurs. AIMA will take an aggressive stand against this." - Varun Talwar, president AIMA