MHT-CET exam dates to be announced in Jan

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>After the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Mains examination, the Maharashtra CET Cell has now turned its attention to the MHT-CET examination dates. The CET Cell is planning to announce the dates of the examination in the first week of January. </p>.<p>Due to Covid-19, the academic schedule has collapsed, which has affected the planning of examinations for admission to degree courses after Class XII. The NTA has announced to conduct the JEE Mains examination four times in February, March, April, and May instead of twice, so students will also have time to improve their marks. </p><p>While the NTA has planned this, the CET cell has not yet clarified its role in the entrance examinations for engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture degrees. The CET Cell also conducts examinations for about 15 undergraduate and postgraduate courses. More than four lakh students register for the MHT-CET examination in Maharashtra every year. </p><p>This year, colleges and private classes are educating students through online platforms. Therefore, it is a challenge for the students to get a good rank in the examinations by studying efficiently. It is expected that the examination schedule will get announced soon. </p><p>The CET Cell Commissioner Chintamani Joshi said, “Preparations are underway to ensure that the dates of JEE and CET examinations do not coincide. It is not yet possible to say whether the CET examination will be held one or more times. Preparations are underway, with CET examination dates likely to be announced in the first week of January.</p>