MHT-CET dates to be announced in few days

NASHIK: The Maharashtra higher education minister Uday Samant has informed that the MHT-CET dates would be declared within two to four days. The minister said that the exam, which is usually held in June, has been delayed as the number of exam centres had to be increased from 194 to 350 to maintain Covid distancing norms.

Minister Samant also declared the setting up of a dedicated university offering Marathi language courses. Senior Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote had raised this demand in the last assembly session. For this, a panel will be set up in the next 8-10 days that will submit a detailed report.

The minister said the government colleges of engineering had decreased fees by Rs 16,250. For private colleges, the panel under IAS officer Chintaman Joshi would be suggesting a formula for reducing fees within 15 days. The state has also released scholarship dues of Rs 301 crore to colleges, informed minister.