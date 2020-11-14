MHT-CET answer key released

Nashik: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Examination Cell has announced the answer key of MHT-CET examination. Students who had appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website of CET Cell, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

All the questions asked in the examination are answered in the answer key. In addition to the answer key, a response sheet has also been issued for the students. Following the objections, the final answer key will be released on November 28. If the student wants an answer key, he or she will have to fill in all the information requested on the website. By clicking on the link of answer key, after submitting all the information, students can download the answer key.

Results?

According to the CET, the results of the MHT-CET are likely to be released on or before November 28. This year, about 4.35 lakh candidates had registered for the examination.