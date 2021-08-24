MHADA puts up first come first serve scheme

NASHIK: In Nashik, MHADA has started trying to make the dream of common people come true by reducing house prices by 40 per cent. The Maharashtra Housing and Regional Development Authority (MHADA), which is working to provide affordable housing to the common man, currently has 992 flats for sale in Nashik.

MHADA’s Nashik Divisional Office is currently selling 816 houses in Adgaon, Pathardi, Makhmalabad, Panchak, Mhasrul, Satpur. Adgaon has the highest number of 393 houses. Pathardi has 208, Makhmalabad 106, Panchak 146, Mhasrul 56 and Satpur 80 houses. Apart from Satpur, houses are ready in other places. Applicants to MHADA will be able to get possession immediately if they pay the full amount after declaring that they have got the house as per MHADA rules.

The houses in Adgaon, Khutwad Nagar are small in size, while the houses in Pathardi are the largest. The house in Adgaon with a built-up area of 458 square feet is priced at Rs 10.50 lakh. The house in Pathardi with a built-up area of 1164 sq ft is priced at Rs 37 lakh. The cost of construction and non-installation is determined by the cost of the house.

Investing in land

Lands acquired by MHADA 30 to 35 years ago. Houses have been built on it till now. Now, if you want to make your dream of 30 to 35 year old house come true, there is no land left to build houses. That is why it has been decided to invest in purchasing land for future. MHADA will now take every possible piece of land and provide for the future. MHADA will now enrich its land bank by purchasing land in the area which will be developed in the next 20 years, said Shivajirao Dhawale, Speaker, MHADA, Nashik.