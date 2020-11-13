MHA grants central assistance of over Rs 4381 Cr to six states

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>A High Level Committee (HLC), under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved additional Central assistance of Rs 4,381.88 crore to six states under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to six states, which were affected by cyclone, floods, landslides during this year, the Home Ministry officials said.</p> .<p>While the West Bengal gets Rs 2,707.77, the state of Odisha has been given Rs.128.23 crore for cyclone Amphan, Maharashtra gets Rs 268.59 crore to deal with the impact of cyclone Nisarga.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Sikkim have also been given central assistance to deal with the destruction caused by the floods and landslides during the South-West monsoon and Rs 611.61 crore for Madhya Pradesh, Rs 577.84 crore have been approved for Karnataka and Rs 87.84 crore for Sikkim.</p><p>Aftermath of the cyclone Amphan, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the affected states of West Bengal and Odisha on May 22 this year and as announced by the Prime Minister, the financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal and Rs 500 crore to Odisha were released immediately on May 23.</p><p>In addition to this, the Prime Minister Modi had also announced R s two lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured, which was over and above the ex-gratia provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the NDRF.</p><p>In all the six states, the Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from the affected State Governments, a senior official in the Ministry said.</p><p>So far, in the financial year 2020-21, till date, the Central Government has released Rs 15,524.43 crore to 28 States from the SDRF, the official added.</p>