MGNREGS: 78,928 families get employment

NASHIK: The Centre allocated various kinds of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to workers. A total of 78,928 families have got employment in the district. When the lockdown was in place, the labourers earned Rs 67.39 crore under the scheme. The Employment Guarantee Scheme is now being implemented with Central government funds. 100 days of work is guaranteed under the scheme.

A total of 4,75,559 people have been registered as job card holders in the district. It includes 78,928 families. Out of which 3031 families got employment for 100 days. The highest number of works were done in Peth taluka. Deola taluka witnessed the lowest works. A total of 16,560 works were completed during the year. A total of 14,424 works were done. Personal benefit works like construction of farm pond, construction of houses, construction of toilets, irrigation wells etc. are now done under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The number of road construction, setting up of nursery and digging of pits were done earlier. They are reduced now. Each worker pays Rs 250 from his salary as professional tax per month for the Employment Guarantee Scheme. That tax goes into the state coffers. Maharashtra was the first to implement this scheme. Later, the Central government followed suit. Ever since its inception in 2006, the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) has served as a credible, if flawed safety net, serving as a lifeline for millions of vulnerable rural people.

The scheme turned out to be the main livelihood source for millions of migrants and other workers in rural India providing much needed daily wages and subsistence. During the lockdown when the rural economy had come to a standstill, the Scheme of the state government had come to the rescue of the needy, poor and especially the migrating labourers. It had successfully provided employment to the needy.